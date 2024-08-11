Rajasthan: Father, minor son killed after house collapses due to heavy rains in Karauli

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Father, minor son killed in house collapse in Rajasthan's Karauli

In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old man and his son were killed and two others injured on Sunday after their house collapsed following torrential rains in Rajasthan's Karauli district, officials said. The unfortunate incident happened in Dolikhar Mohalla of Karauli while the family was asleep in their house. Speaking about the accident, the Principal Medical Officer of the Karauli district hospital, Dr Ramkesh Meena said, "Two people died in the incident whereas two others were injured."

"The injured are being treated at a hospital," he further added. Dr Ramkesh Meena said that the deceased have been identified as Zakir Khan and his son Rashid Khan (12). He added that the bodies would be handed over to family members after post-mortem.

Torrential rains lash parts of Rajasthan

Notably, parts of Rajasthan have witnessed incessant rains in the past couple of days. Heavy rains lashed Dausa, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Baran and Karauli districts, a MeT department spokesperson said. During the period, Karauli recorded the highest rainfall of 380 mm and 320 mm as recorded in Pugal of Bikaner district.

Moreover, Niwai recorded 137 mm rainfall, 118 mm in Sri Mahaveer ji, 115 mm in Shahabad, 108 mm in Sikrai, 95 mm each in Tonk tehsil and Sapotra, 93 mm in Hindaun and 92 mm in Nirjhara.

Rains to continue for 5-6 days

Meanwhile, the met department forecasted that there is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in Jaipur, Ajmer and Kota divisions on Saturday. The heavy rain activities are likely to remain active in Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Udaipur and Bharatpur divisions for the next 5-7 days. Some parts of western Rajasthan's Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions might also receive moderate and sometimes heavy rain for the next 5-6 days, with a possibility of heavy rain at some places in the Shekhawati region.

(With PTI inputs)

