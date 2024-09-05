Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Kanhaiyalal murder case: Accused Javed granted bail by Rajasthan High Court

In a significant update regarding the Kanhaiyalal murder case, the Rajasthan High Court granted bail to the accused Javed on Thursday. The court granted conditional bail against a bond of Rs. 2 lakh and an additional Rs. 1 lakh surety. Javed was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly conducting surveillance (recce) on the day of Kanhaiyalal's murder and meeting prime accused Riaz. However, the NIA could not substantiate his involvement based on location and call records, leading to his release on bail.

Previous case developments

Last month, Riaz Ansari, one of the prime accused, was transferred under high security to Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital for treatment and later returned to Ajmer’s high-security jail.

PM Modi’s remarks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also referenced the Kanhaiyalal murder during a rally, criticizing the then-Congress government for its handling of the incident. He called the murder a "terrorist act" and a "stain" on the state government.

