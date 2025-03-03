IIT Baba Abhay Singh threatens suicide after police register case against him On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, where during the search, ganja was recovered from Abhay Singh's possession. The police released Baba after giving strict instruction

Jaipur: A case has been registered against IIT Baba Abhay Singh, who is popular on social media in the capital city of Jaipur. According to the available information, the Shiprapath police station received information that Baba was staying in a hotel in Riddhi-Siddhi and was causing ruckus there.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, where during the search, ganja was recovered from Abhay Singh's possession. However, the quantity of drugs recovered was very small, due to which it was considered a low-level offence. The police released Baba after giving strict instructions and returned to the police station.

After the police action, Abhay Singh went live on social media and threatened to commit suicide. After this incident, there has been a stir among his supporters, while the police are investigating the case.

However, he refuted all such claims and said the only truth in it is that bail was granted then and there since the case was registered.