Car collides with Rajasthan CM's convoy in Jaipur, CM Sharma takes injured policemen to hospital

Rajasthan accident: A car collided with the convoy of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma in Jaipur on Wednesday, injuring five policemen. CM Sharma personally rushed the injured to the hospital in his car.

According to a CMO official, the accident occurred near the NRI Circle when one of the vehicles of the CM's carcade hit a road divider while trying to avoid a collision with a car coming from the wrong side.

The Chief Minister had refused to stop the protocol traffic after which the accident happened. At least five policemen were injured in the accident of which two are said to be in serious condition. "The CM's carcade was moving as usual and no traffic was stopped... an accident took place. The CM took information about the matter and wasted no time in taking the seriously injured person to the hospital in his vehicle, instead of waiting for an ambulance to come," he said.

Further details about the accident and the vehicles involved are awaited.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker car chased

In another incident, a suspicious vehicle was chasing the car of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani when he was going from Jaipur to Ajmer. Police said that after the incident, the staff involved in the security convoy informed the police about the matter, after which several police teams were sent to the highway.

According to the police, when Devnani was going from Jaipur to Ajmer to his hometown, a suspicious car chased his car for some time. There were three-four youths in this car and they also made a video of the Speaker's car with their mobile phones. Police said that Devnani has reached Ajmer safely and an investigation into the matter has been started. Police are trying to ascertain whether this incident was a serious security threat or not.

