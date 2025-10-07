Bikaner train accident: 37 wagons of Ajmer-Kolayat freight train derail; no casualties reported Chief Public Relations Officer, Shashi Kiran, provided a statement regarding the incident. Railway teams are on site and engaged in relief and restoration work. As of now, there have been no reports of casualties.

Bikaner:

A major train accident occurred on Tuesday in the Bikaner Railway Division on the Lalgarh–Phalodi rail section. A freight train travelling from Ajmer to Kolayat derailed between Gajner and Kolayat stations. As many as 37 wagons of the train went off track due to an accident.

Due to this derailment, train number 14704/03 Lalgarh–Jaisalmer–Lalgarh has been cancelled today.

Chief Public Relations Officer, Shashi Kiran, provided a statement regarding the incident.

Railway team initiates track restoration work

Railway teams are on site and engaged in relief and restoration work. As of now, there have been no reports of casualties.

As soon as the accident was reported, the railway administration team reached the site. They started repairing the tracks and removing the coaches. The Gajner police station officials also arrived at the scene and began the investigation.

The preliminary investigation report suggests that the accident may have occurred due to a crack in the track or a technical fault. So far, no official statement has been issued by the railway authorities in this regard.

Goods train derail in MP

Earlier on September 21, a goods train derailed near Kotma station in the Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the accident.

The incident happened approximately 100 metres from Kotma station as the freight train was travelling towards Govinda siding for coal loading, said Ambikesh Sahu, publicity inspector of the South East Central Railway’s (SECR) Bilaspur division.

Railway officials were promptly informed and a team was dispatched to the site to handle the situation. Thanks to their quick response, the track was cleared and rail services resumed within a few hours.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the derailment. Meanwhile, normal operations continue on the route without further disruption.

"The cause of the derailment was being investigated by the railway administration, and further action will be taken based on the probe," Sahu said.