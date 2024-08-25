'Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita liberates democracy from colonial mindset': PM Modi in Jodhpur

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 25) addressing the concluding ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur, highlighted the significance of the newly adopted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which replaces the Indian Penal Code. He noted that this new code is based on the principle of "justice in place of punishment," aligning with Indian philosophical thought. "It is now our responsibility to make the spirit of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as effective as possible," Modi emphasized, calling for a shift away from the colonial mindset that has influenced India's legal system for decades.

During his speech, PM Modi also reflected on the history of India's unification, pointing out that the establishment of the Rajasthan High Court is intrinsically linked to the nation's journey towards unity. "National unity is the foundational stone of India’s judicial system, and strengthening it will further fortify the nation and its institutions," Modi stated.

Further, touching upon the need for simplification in the judicial process, the Prime Minister acknowledged that while justice itself is straightforward, procedural complexities often hinder its delivery. He called for collective efforts to simplify the justice system, noting the government's initiative to repeal numerous outdated colonial laws as a step in this direction. He expressed optimism that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita would advance human thought and liberate the nation from colonial legacies.

Meanwhile, highlighting India's rapid transformation in the past decade, Modi spoke about the country's rise from the world's 10th largest economy to the 5th largest. He underscored the importance of innovation and modernization in achieving "Justice for All" and lauded technological advancements such as the 'E-Courts' project. He noted that more than 18,000 courts across India have been computerized, and over 26 crore court records have been digitized and made accessible online through the National Judicial Data Grid.

Furthermore, PM Modi also touched upon the judiciary's role in national unity and integration. He cited the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as instances where the judiciary upheld the principles of natural justice and national interest. He also referenced the Uniform Civil Code, noting that while the current government has raised the issue, India's judiciary has consistently advocated for it in the interest of national unity.

