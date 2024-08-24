PM Modi-led Cabinet approves Unified Pension Scheme for government employees in major move

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In a major decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet on Saturday (August 24) approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for government employees. The move which aims to provide assured pension, family pension and assured minimum pension. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gave the information during the media briefing after the Cabinet meeting. He said that the Centre constituted a committee which held 100 meetings with several top organisations including that RBI and World Bank.

Based on the recommendation of the committee, the UPS was approved in the Cabinet meeting on Saturday.

"Government employees have demanded some changes in the New Pension Schemes. For this, PM Modi constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan. This committee held more than 100 meetings with different organisations and nearly all the states. There's a difference between how PM Modi works and the oppositions works. Unlike the opposition, PM Modi believes in holding extensive consultations. Following extensions consultations with everyone, including Reserve Bank of India and World Bank, the committee has recommended a Unified Pension Scheme. Today, the Union Cabinet has approved this Unified Pension Scheme, and it will be implemented in the future," he said.

More to follow...