PM Modi vouches for strict punishment in crimes against women amid Kolkata rape-murder stir

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI/X (SCRENGRAB) PM Modi at an event in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a big statement regarding the crime against women by emphasising strict punishment against the perpetrators. He said, "We are strengthening laws to ensure stringent punishment for those perpetrating crimes against women."

PM Modi was speaking at an event in Maharashtra's Jalgaon. He interacted with ‘Lakhpati Didis’ – women members of self-help groups who earn Rs 1 lakh annually – at the event and also felicitated 11 lakh new 'Lakhpati Didis' who achieved the mark during the third term of his government.

During the event, he disbursed bank loans of Rs 5,000 crore, which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs, it added. The government has set a target to make three crore 'Lakhpati Didis'.

PM Modi's statement comes after Kolkata rape-murder case

Notably, his statement comes after multiple cases of crime against women have been reported in the country in the past couple of weeks, especially the Kolkata rape and murder case, where a semi-naked body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was found inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The heinous crime sent chills to society promoting the medical fraternity to go on strike. The initial conduct of the local authorities and police further raised eyebrows, until the Calcutta High Court intervened and transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The crime scene was not protected and repair work was started in the nearby room of the crime scene.

The Supreme Court also took suo moto cognizance of the case and ordered a 10-member STF to present a detailed report on measures for doctors' safety. It also ordered the deployment of CISF for the security of the hospital. Meanwhile, the CBI is continuing its investigation. The probe agency has conducted polygraph tests on seven individuals, including former institute principal Sandeep Ghosh, main accused Sanjay Roy, another civic volunteer close to Sanjay and four hospital staffers, who had dinner with the victim on the day of the crime.

CBI raids 15 locations in RG Kar financial irregularities case

Earlier today, the CBI conducted raids at 15 locations across Kolkata and Howrah. The raids were related to another case filed against Sandeep Ghosh in financial irregularities charges. The federal probe agency reached the Beleghata house of ex-principal early morning at 6:45 am. After hours of raid, another CBI team also reached Sandeep Ghosh's house.

Apart from him, the CBI team also reached the house of Dr. Debashish Som in Keshtopur, Kolkata. Dr Som is associated with the Forensic Department of RG Kar Hospital and is close to Sandeep Ghosh. The locations also include the houses of former Superintendent (MSVP) Sanjay Vashishtha in Entally and medical supplier Biplab Singh at Hatgacha in Howrah district.