Ashok Gehlot attacks newly formed BJP govt as it terminates internship scheme named after Rajiv Gandhi

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government over its decision to terminate the services of about 5,000 youth working in the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra Internship Program to promote the government schemes.

"It is not appropriate to terminate the services of about 5,000 youth working in the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra Internship Program to take the government schemes to every home. These youth are aware of the government schemes and are helping the government a lot. If the new government had a problem with the name of this scheme, it could have changed the name to Atal Bihari Vajpayee like Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendras," he posted on X.

Gehlot asserted during his government he had increased the salaries of Panchayat assistants who were appointed temporarily by the BJP government and made their jobs permanent, adding with such positive thinking, the new government should also continue the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra Internship Programme.

CM Bhajal Lal Sharma assures to continue welfare schemes

Gehlot's post comes on the same day when Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma assured the people that all the welfare schemes launched by the previous Congress government in the state will continue. He was responding to the allegations made by the Congress that his government planned to terminate the public welfare schemes initiated by the previous administration.

Sharma, while speaking at a function organised by the BJP to mark Good Governance Day on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said, "Congress people are saying our work, our schemes... I want to tell you that we will not stop any of the schemes, in fact, we will work to improve and implement the schemes in a better way."

The Chief Minister further said free medicines will continue to be made available at government hospitals and the number of essential drugs would also be increased. We have increased the Ayushman scheme cover to Rs 10 lakh. We will further work to increase the cover under the scheme to Rs 25 lakh. We strive to increase the medicines under the scheme. We will not just work, we will work to move ahead."

