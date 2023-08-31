Ashok Gehlot points out 'rampant corruption' in judiciary, claims some lawyers write judgements

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday alleged that there were case in which lawyers have drafted judgement and stated that there is rampant corruption in the judiciary.

Gehlot also said the reputation of central agencies has been tarnished as they conduct raids without making prior assessments.

“Corruption is rampant in the judiciary today. I have heard that some lawyers themselves take the judgement in writing and the same judgement is pronounced," Gehlot said without elaborating.

"What is happening in the judiciary? Be it lower or upper (court), things are serious and people should think about it,” he told reporters here.

Taking potshots at the Centre, the chief minister said the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax department get directions from the top and the agencies conduct raid without making prior assessments.

“We are proud of our premier agencies but the Centre has worsened their condition. The reputation of the agencies has been tarnished,” he added.

Gehlot said that democracy was under threat under the BJP's rule. The chief minister also supported the allegation of BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal who accused Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal of being “corrupt number one" during a public meeting recently.

“He is right. We are getting it (the allegations) probed. I have come to know that there was a lot of corruption during his (Arjun Ram Meghwal) time,” he said.

Kailash Meghwal had alleged that the Union minister was involved in corruption during his time as an officer.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Rajasthan CM seeks suggestions from over 1 crore people for Mission-2030

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot's sister ties him Rakhi, Watch video