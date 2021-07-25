Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nadda rules out leadership crisis in Karnataka, says Yediyurappa has done good work

BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday ruled out any "leadership crisis" in Karnataka, and lauded Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's work. Nadda's response assumes significance as it came hours after the Karnataka CM said he will take an appropriate decision, once he receives directions from the BJP high command this evening, regarding his continuation in the post.

"Yediyurappa has done good work. Karnataka is doing well. Yediyurappa is taking care of the things in his own way," Nadda said.

When asked if there is a leadership crisis in the southern state, he said, “That is what you feel. We don't feel so."

"By evening once it comes, you will also get to know about it, once it comes I will take an appropriate decision," Yediyurappa had earlier said in Belagavi in response to a question whether the directions from the party high command in Delhi were expected today.

Indicating that Monday might be his last day in office, Yediyurappa had recently said that based on the instructions that the central leaders will give him on July 25, he will get on with "his work" from July 26.

His government will complete two years in office on July 26.

Yediyurappa, who began his political career as Purasabha president in Shikaripura, was first elected to the Legislative Assembly from Shikaripura in 1983 and went on to win eight times from there.

The Chief Minister's elder son B Y Raghavendra is the MP from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency.

