In the post-poll scenario, Lokhit Party leader Gopal Kanda has emerged as the kingmaker in Haryana. Gopal Kanda has extended a helping hand to Manohar Lal Khattar's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is six MLAs short of the number needed to form the next government in Haryana. The state has thrown a hung assembly in the polls held on October 21. What poses a challenge for BJP in Kanda's support is the controversy attached to his name. Know who is Gopal Kanda, and what is the case against him:
GOPAL KANDA AND THE CASE AGAINST HIM:
- A resident of Bilaspur village in Sirsa, Gopal Kanda started off with a host of odd jobs, from working in a vegatable market to repairing radios. Later he got into dealing in shoe business with his brother.
- It was in late 1990s when Gopal Kanda's fortunes changed. He entered into the real estate business. He took up disputed properties and solved them to his advantage. Gopal Kanda bought properties in Gurugram and Sirsa and took advantage of the real estate boom. It is learnt that Kanda was raided by the Income-Tax Department in the 2000s.
- In 2005, Gopal Kanda started his own 'MDLR Airlines'. However it closed down in 2009. But this also got him into trouble as he was accused of abetting the suicide of a young airhostess Geetika Sharma, who worked with his airlines company. According to her suicide note, Geetika Sharma was harassed by Gopal Kanda, who also accused him of "misusing her."
- Geetika Sharma committed suicide in 2012. Geetika Sharma, once employed with Kanda's then MDLR airlines, was found dead at her Ashok Vihar home in northwest Delhi on August 5, 2012.
- Six months later, Geetika Sharma's mother also allegedly committed suicide and Kanda was again accused of abetment to suicide.
- Kanda tendered his resignation when the row erupted.
- Gopal Kanda was sent to Tihar jail. He remained incarcerated from 2012 to 2014.
- In 2012, Kanda was Haryana's home minister in the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government. He also held the urban bodies, industry and commerce portfolios.
- Gopal Kanda was initially also booked for rape, but this charge was dropped when Delhi High Court granted him bail in 2014 in the abetment to suicide case.
- In 2014, Gopal Kanda fought the Lok Sabha election in 2014 but was defeated.
- Gopal Kanda continues to face trial in airhostess Geetika Sharma's suicide case.
