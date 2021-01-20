Bengal Polls 2021: Who will be BJP's CM face? Here's what party says

Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/PTI Bengal Polls: Who will be BJP's CM face? Here's what party says

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday ruled out projecting any chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming assembly election in West Bengal.

"No chief ministerial face will be projected. After securing the majority, the party leadership and MLAs will decide who will become the chief minister," BJP General Secretary and West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya told news agency ANI.

Earlier this month, Vijayvargiya had claimed that at least 41 MLAs of Mamata's party were in touch with him. He said the Trinamool government will collapse in Bengal if he lets the MLAs join the saffron party. Vijayvargiya, however, said that only those with a clean image will be allowed to join BJP.

"I have a list of 41 MLAs who want to join the BJP. The Bengal government will collapse if I let them in. We are exploring their background and only leaders with a clean image would be allowed to join. Everyone believes that the Mamata government is going out," he had said.

IAS officers Smaraki Mahapatra and Sanghamitra Ghosh, appointed as the joint chief electoral officer and additional chief electoral officer, will begin their two-day visit to the state to review the poll preparedness today. The two officials were directed to take over the responsibilities immediately. The full bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, will arrive in the state on Wednesday night on a two-day visit.

Assembly election in West Bengal is likely to be held in April/May this year.

