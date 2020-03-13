We never approached Scindia, he came to us: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajat Sharma's 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Image Source : INDIA TV Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his conversation with India TV's Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat (India TV)

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has denied political rumours that the BJP had any role in destabilising the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. "We never approached (Jyotiraditya) Scindia, he came to us," Singh told India TV's Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat.

“There is a buzz in political circles that you first convinced Scindia, then took his supporters onboard and finally destabilised the government,” the senior journalist pointed out during the interview. “The BJP doesn’t have any role in the political crisis in the state,” Singh categorically stated.

Questioned by Rajat Sharma as to what the fate of the Kamal Nath government would be if the 22 Congress legislators quit the party, Singh conceded that the state government would definitely not be able to pass the floor test in such a scenario.

When asked if the BJP was trying to make a backdoor entry into corridors of power in any other state, Singh denied knowledge of any such situation.

“People are hearing that you are in touch with Sachin Pilot,” Sharma said.

The full episode of Aap Ki Adalat airs on Saturday at 10 PM.