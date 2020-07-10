Vikas Dubey killed but what about his patrons: Priyanka Gandhi

Image Source : PTI Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed during a shootout in Kanpur early on Friday. Several political leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi have reacted to the gangster's killing

The opposition on Friday slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the encounter of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey while being brought back to the state from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. Reacting to Vikas Dubey’s death on Friday morning, Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, “The criminal is dead, but what about those who aided the criminal.”

अपराधी का अंत हो गया, अपराध और उसको सरंक्षण देने वाले लोगों का क्या? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 10, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi had demanded a CBI probe to ascertain the facts about the "grant of protection" to gangster Vikas Dubey.

Priyanka Gandhi had also accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of "complete failure" in handling the Kanpur ambush case and arresting Dubey.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has completely failed in acting with alacrity in the ghastly Kanpur massacre. Despite an alert, the gangster reaching Ujjain exposes the chinks in security and points to collusion," she had said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area, police said.

Four policemen, including an inspector posted in Nawabganj, were injured in the accident, IG, Kanpur Range, Mohit Agarwal said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Kanpur) Dinesh Kumar P said that the accident took place in the morning when it was raining heavily and the police vehicle overturned near Kanpur.

Agarwal said Dubey tried to flee with the inspector's pistol but was surrounded by the police team and he was injured in an exchange of fire.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

"Dubey was injured in the encounter and he was declared dead in the hospital," ADG Kanpur range, J N Singh said.

The officer confirmed that Dubey "sustained injuries", but did not confirm to what extent, saying it would be revealed in the postmortem report.

