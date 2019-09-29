Image Source : ANI SP fields Azam Khan's wife Tanzeen Fatima from Rampur

The Samajwadi Party on Sunday named Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima as its candidate from Rampur.

She is a Rajya Sabha MP. The Rampur Assembly seat fell vacant after Azam Khan was elected to the Lok Sabha in May this year.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party (SP) declared candidates for five assembly seats going to bypolls, voting for which will be held on October 21.

In a tweet, the Samajwadi Party said, "Sudhakar Singh will be party's candidate from Ghosi, while Nirbhay Singh Patel will be SP candidate from Manikpur. The party has given ticket to Gaurav Kumar Rawat from Zaidpur. Subhash Rai will be SP candidate from Jalalpur, while Brijesh Verma Patel will be party candidate from Pratapgarh."

The Election Commission had announced that polling for 11 Assembly seats in UP will be held on October 21.

Assembly constituencies going to bypolls are Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govindnagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi.

