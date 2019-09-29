Image Source : PTI BJP releases list of 36 candidates in upcoming by-polls in different states

The Bhartiya Janta Party has released the list of 36 candidates for by-elections to the Legislative Assembly Constituencies of different states on Sunday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releases list of 36 candidates for by-elections to the Legislative Assembly Constituencies of different states. pic.twitter.com/eDdQAcSsqa — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

Earlier this week, the ruling CPI(M)-0led LDF in Kerala on Thursday announced its candidates for five by-polls to be held on October 21.

In Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram, Mayor V K Prasanth will be the CPI(M)-LDF candidate, while Advocate Manu Roy is the LDF supported Independent candidate in Ernakulam assembly constituency, CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, said releasing the list.

While Manu C Pullikal will be in fray from Aroor in Alappuzha, K U Janeeshkumar from Konni in Pathanamthitta district and M Sankar Rai will be the party candidate from Manjeswaram in Kasaragod.

The Congress on Monday had announced candidates for by-elections in four assembly seats in Punjab, with former state youth Congress chief Raminder Amla to contest from Jalalabad, the constituency represented by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

ALSO READ | Narada case: BJP leader Mukul Roy appears before CBI

RELATED VIDEO | Today BJP will finalise first candidate list for Haryana, Maharashtra Assembly elections