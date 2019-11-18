Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath amid Maharashtra govt formation

Image Source : ANI Sharad Pawar inside his car outside 10 Janpath

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar reached Congress president Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10, Janpath around 5 pm omn Monday. Both leaders are likely to hold a meeting to discuss government formation in Maharashtra. Maharashtra is currently under President's Rule and Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress are stitching up an alliance to form next government in the state. BJP is currently the single largest party in Maharashtra Assembly.

A possible alliance between Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP means that BJP will remain out of power in spite of it bagging 105 out of 288 seats in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. BJP had a hard falling out with its oldest ally Shiv Sena in the aftermath of Maharashtra elections held in the month of October.

Congress and NCP leaders have held a series of meetings in the last few days to finalise modalities for a Sena-led government in Maharashtra.

Ahead of his meeting with Gandhi, Pawar said all political parties seeking to stake claim in forming the government in Maharashtra have to "choose their own paths".

"BJP-Shiv Sena fought together, we (NCP) and Congress fought together. They have to choose their path and we will do our politics," Pawar told reporters ahead of the start of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Maharashtra was placed under President's rule on November 12 after no party or alliance staked claim to form government.

Pawar's meeting with the Congress chief comes a day after the NCP's core committee held a meeting in Pune and resolved that the current President's rule in Maharashtra should end and an "alternative government" should be formed.

The BJP-Sena saffron alliance had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly. The Congress and NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats respectively.

(With PTI inputs)