With NCP's praise in Parliament, PM Modi sparks speculation on Maharashtra stalemate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha on Monday had a Maharashtra connection. PM Modi praised Sharad Pawar's NCP -- a kingmaker in Maharashtra, sparking speculation amid the political deadlock in the state. The prime minister lauded the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for adhering to parliamentary norms by not entering the Well of the House. He said people's hearts can be won by political parties even without rushing to the Well of the House to register their protest on various issues.

Modi's statement is likely to be seen from political prism, considering the political stalemate in Maharashtra. Despite getting 105 seats in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not been able to form govenrment. NCP, here, appears to be the kingmaker. Pre-poll allies Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats.

"Today, I want to appreciate two parties, NCP and BJD. These paties have wonderfully adhered to parliamentary norms. They have never ventured into the well. They have made their points very effectively. Much can be learned from these practices, " the prime minister said today.

In a related development, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar will meet today to discuss the future course of action on the prevailing political situation in Maharashtra. The NCP-Congress combine was approached by Shiv Sena for support after its alliance with the BJP collapsed.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said all political parties seeking to stake claim in forming govenrment in Maharashtra have to "choose their path."

"BJP-Shiv Sena fought together, we and Congress fought together. They have to choose their path and we will do out politics," Pawar told reporters today.

