Shah attacks Congress, Rahul for 'playing politics' on J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attacked the Congress and its former President Rahul Gandhi in the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, accusing them of playing politics on a question involving "national security".

Terming the move to revoke the Constitution's Article 370 as a "historic decision" on Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said while the BJP had struggled for "one nation, one Prime Minister and one constitution", the Congress was indulging in politicising an issue involving the nation's security.

"The Congress views it as political issue, but we consider this as nationalism," he asserted.

Shah also charged the former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for agreeing to an "untimely ceasefire" in 1947 which paved the way for the creation of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"I congratulate PM Narendra Modi for showing courage and grit in scrapping Article 370 & 35A in the very first session of Parliament after we formed the government for the second time," Shah said.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Without naming Sena, Shah says NDA will get three-fourth majority

ALSO READ: Kashmir not political matter but a goal to keep India undivided: Amit Shah