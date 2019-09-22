Sunday, September 22, 2019
     
Kashmir not political matter but a goal to keep India undivided: Amit Shah

"I congratulate Prime Minsiter Modi's bravery and grit. He removed Article 370 and 35A in the very first session of the Parliament as soon as we formed the govt for the second time with 305 seats," Amit Shah said.

India TV News Desk
Mumbai Updated on: September 22, 2019 14:03 IST
Image Source : ANI

Congratulate PM Modi's bravery, grit on Kashmir: Amit Shah 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi for his 'bravery and grit' in scrapping Article 370 in the first Parliament session of his second term.

Addressing a rally in Mumbai, Shah said, "I congratulate Prime Minsiter Modi's bravery and grit. He removed Article 370 and 35A in the very first session of the Parliament as soon as we formed the govt for the second time with 305 seats."

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for saying that Article 370 is a political issue, shah said it's part of Centre's goal to keep India undivided.

"Rahul Baba you have come into politics now, but 3 generations of BJP have given their life for Kashmir,for abrogation of Article 370. It's not a political matter for us,it's part of our goal to keep Bharat maa undivided," he added. 

He further went on to say that the issue of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) wouldn't have been there had the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru not announced an untimely ceasefire in 1947, when the Army was strongly fighting against Pakistani infiltrators in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Shah went on to slam the previous state governments of Jammu and Kashmir, primarily dominated by the families of Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah, for the corruption in the strife-torn state.

The Home Minister also claimed that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would sweep elections in Maharashtra, which it currently rules in alliance with the Shiv Sena, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would return for a second term. 

Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana are scheduled to take place on October 21, the Election Commission said on September 21. The results will be declared on October 24.

