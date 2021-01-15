Satabdi Roy ends suspense; 'I am with TMC', she says after meeting Abhishek Banerjee

Image Source : ANI Satabdi Roy is a three-time MP from West Bengal's Birbhum.

Hours after giving the Trinamool Congress a scare, Actor-turned-politician Satabdi Roy on Friday evening rejected reports about her leaving Mamata Banerjee's party. There were reports that Roy will be flying to New Delhi on Saturday, January 16, to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Roy admitted that there were issues between her and the TMC leadership, however, added that those have been resolved.

"I held talks with Abhishek Banerjee today and he addressed the issues raised by me. I am not going to Delhi tomorrow. I am going to remain with TMC," Satabdi Roy said.

In a social media post on her 'Satabdi Roy Fan Club' Facebook page, the Birbhum MP had said that the reason behind her absence in party programmes in her constituency is because she is not informed about the schedules in advance.

The three-time Birbhum MP had said she will inform the public at 2 pm on Saturday if she takes any "decision", causing ripples in the TMC.

As per party sources, Roy is having differences with Birbhum district TMC chief Anubrata Mondal.

"I have a close connection with this constituency. But recently many people have been asking me why I am missing from several party programmes.

"I want to tell them that I want to attend all programmes. But I don't get to know about many programmes and if I am not even informed about events in my constituency, then how can I attend. I was mentally pained because of this," Roy's post in her fans' club page read.

After a long and successful career in the Bengali film industry, Satabdi Roy joined politics in the final years of the Left Front government in the state.

She was part of the TMC's cultural brigade of celebrities with mass appeal in Mamata Banerjee's attempt to unseat the Left from power in the state.

Roy had first contested and won the Birbhum seat on a TMC ticket in 2009. She went on to win the seat in 2014 and 2019.

(With Inputs from Agencies)