Congress MP Sanjay Singh, who hails from Amethi royal family has resigned from the party as well as the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. He is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has accepted the resignation of Sanjay Singh as member of Rajya Sabha.

New Delhi Updated on: July 30, 2019 15:49 IST
Image Source : ANI

Big blow to Congress! Sanjay Singh quits party to join BJP on Wednesday

Congress MP Sanjay Singh, who hails from Amethi royal family, has resigned from the party as well as the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. He is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. 

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has accepted the resignation of Sanjay Singh as member of Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to media about his decision to quit Congress, Singh told ANI, “Congress is still in the past, unaware of the future. Today, the country is with PM Modi and if the country is with him, I’m with him. I will join BJP tomorrow. I have resigned from the party, as well as my membership of Rajya Sabha.”

He added, "I have been with the Congress since 1984. My decision of leaving won't impact Congress in any way. Whatever has happened in Congress in 15 years hasn't happened before. I took this decision after thinking a lot about it."

Singh on his decision of joining BJP told media: " I am supporting Modi because sabka sath sabka vikas."

Singh, who has been in the BJP earlier and was elected to Lok Sabha on its ticket in the 90s, wields considerable influence in the Amethi region of Uttar Pradesh.

He had unsuccessfully contested the recent Lok Sabha election from Sultanpur. The BJP's Maneka Gandhi had won from there.

