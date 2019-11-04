Amid tussle with BJP, Sena leader Sanjay Raut to meet Maharashtra Governor today evening

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is set to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 5 pm on Monday. Raut is said to be accompanied by other senior party leaders. Commenting on the schedule, the office of Maharashtra Governor said, "Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, along with other senior party leaders, is scheduled to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 5 pm."

Mr. Raut has also confirmed that he will meet the Governor and request him to invite the single largest party to form the government in Maharashtra.

The development comes at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the equal distribution of Cabinet portfolios and the term of chief minister's post for 2.5 years each.

While the BJP is firm on their stand that Devendra Fadnavis will become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena is seeking an equal term for the chief minister's post.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar had recently said that Mr. Raut dropped a text message to him.

"This is the first time after elections that he has contacted me. I do not know why he messaged me. His message reads "Jai Maharashtra Saheb, I am Sanjay Raut". I will call him in a while to know about it," The NCP leader had said.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in Maharashtra polls while the Shiv Sena has got 56 seats in the 288-member assembly.

