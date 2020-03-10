MP political crisis: What Sachin Pilot has to say

Amid the political crisis to Kamala Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said he was hopeful that leaders would able to resolve their differences to fulfil the promises made to the electorate.

Pilot, who is in Delhi, in a tweet said: "I am hopeful that the current crisis in MP ends soon and that leaders are able to resolve differences. The state needs a stable government in order to fulfil the promises made to the electrolate."

His remarks came amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh as several MLAs close to former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia flew to Bengaluru and then went incommunicado.

Scindia also met Pilot in the evening in the national capital.

Following the crisis to 15 month old Congress government in the state, Kamal Nath took resignation of all ministers as a last attempt to save the government.

The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was tottering as 10 MLAs, including some ministers, close to Scindia, were Monday flown to BJP-ruled Karnataka by a chartered flight.

According to airport sources in Delhi, about 10 people, including Bankim Silawat, the son of Congress Minister Tulsi Silawat, and Scindia's close aide Purushottam Parashar, flew from the national capital to Bengaluru in a Falcon 2000 aircraft.

A source said that the chartered flight left from Delhi at 8 a.m. and reached Bengaluru by 10.20 a.m. Asked about who booked the flight, the source refused to share any details.

Apart from the two close Scindia associates, the other lawmakers were Rajyawardhan Singh, Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Giriraj, Raksha Sinoriya, Jaswant Jatav, Suresh Dhakad, Jajpal Singh and Brijendra Yadav.

