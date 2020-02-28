Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Congress for playing politics on Delhi violence

Amid blame game on northeast Delhi violence, Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday accused Congress of indulging into vote bank politics and not acting responsibly for maintaining peace and harmony during such sensitive time.

While addressing the media, the BJP leader said, "Congress can stoop to any level for vote bank politics, but it should act responsibly for maintaining peace and harmony in the country."

Speaking about the oppositions' outrage over the amended Citizenship Act, the minister accused Congress of changing its stand on granting citizenship to persecuted minorities. He attacked Sonia Gandhi for preaching the lesson on 'Raj-dharma'.

Prasad said, "Sonia Gandhi, please don't preach us 'raj dharma'. Your record is full of twists and turns."

On being asked BJP's stand on Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra's statements, Prasad said, "We have clarified our position very clearly, we do not approve these statements."

