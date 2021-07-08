Left out in Modi Cabinet reshuffle, few BJP heavyweights may get major role in party

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar may get major responsibilities in the BJP after being removed from Modi Cabinet.

The major Cabinet rejig by Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed as many as many 12 ministers being removed. While there was a buzz around a few names who were certain to be dropped, axing of some like Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar came as complete surprise.

While Harsh Vardhan was in the firing line because of perceived mismanagement of the Covid second wave, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', DVSadananda Gowda, Santosh Gangwar were also asked to step down reportedly for the non-performance of the ministries they were handling.

With leaders like Bhupendra Yadav and Annapurna Devi, who handled key responsibilities in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being given a place in the Cabinet, the party would like to fill the vacant slots with leaders who have been removed from Team Modi.

The BJP follows the policy of 'One person, one post', hence it is believed that senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar would be given important roles in the organisation in view of crucial Assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab next year.