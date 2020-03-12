Rahul Gandhi: Jyotiraditya worried about political future, his heart and words not in consonance

File Image of Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday said Jyotiraditya Scindia, who exited Congress to join BJP, was worried about his political future and that his heart and words were not in consonance. Jyotiraditya Scindia quitted his 18-year-old relationship with Congress on Wednesday and joined hands with the saffron party.

"This is a fight of ideology, on one side is Congress & BJP-RSS on the other. I know Jyotiraditya Scindia's ideology, he was with me in college, I know him well. He got worried about his political future, abandoned his ideology and went with RSS," Gandhi told reporters.

The Congress leader further said that Scindia would not be getting any respect within BJP. "Reality is that he will not get respect there (BJP) and he will not be satisfied. He will realize this, I know because I have been friends with him for long. What is in his heart and what is coming out of his mouth are different."

ALSO READ | 10,000 Congress office-bearers quit party after Jyotiraditya Scindia: MP leader

ALSO READ | Unfortunate to see Jyotiraditya Scindia leave Congress, tweets Sachin Pilot

RELATED VIDEO: