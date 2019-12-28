We will not let BJP and RSS overrun Assamese culture with CAA, says Rahul Gandhi

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Guwahati on Saturday and attacked Narendra Modi-led central government over Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Gandhi targetted BJP and the RSS saying that Congress will not let them overrun culture of Assam and the Northeast by making use of CAA. He also said that he feared that Assam might return to path to violence due to politics of BJP-led governments at the Centre and state.

"Assam can never progress with hatred and violence. Everyone has to come together and tell the BJP leaders that they can't attack the culture, language, identity and history of the state," said Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi opened a new front against the BJP and RSS on Saturday which also marked its 135th foundation day.

On Saturday, Gandhi also dubbed CAA and NRC as 'notebandi no. 2', suggesting that people across the country may be forced to stand in line for hours after what Congress maintains are sure to be futile exercises.

"This whole tamasha that is going on is notebandi no. 2. This will be more disastrous for the people than demonetisation. This will have twice the impact of demonetisation," he said, hitting out at the government.

"His (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) 15 friends will not have to show any document and the money generated will go into the pockets of those 15 people," he said.

Gandhi has previously accused the government of working for a select few "crony capitalists".

On the BJP calling him a "liar", Gandhi again attacked Modi over his remarks that there were no detention centres in the country.

"You would have seen my tweet. You would have seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in which he is saying there are no detention centres in India and you would have seen the video of the detention centre. You can decide who is lying," he told reporters.

(With agency inputs)

