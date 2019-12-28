'Voluntary Act of Repentance', Bulandshahr locals pay over Rs 6 lakh for damages caused in anti-CAA violence

UP government has walked the talk as far as their claims of making those responsible for damage of public property, pay for it go. Residents of Bulandshahr have paid over Rs 6 lakh to the district magistrate. Bulandshahr was one of the worst-hit areas of anti-CAA protests in UP.

As per media reports, senior officials have called it 'voluntary act of repentance'. A group of residents of the Upeerkot area handed over a demand draft of Rs 6.27 lakh to District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh as a token of compensation for the damage caused to public property during clashes of December 20.

A letter was also handed over to the DM pledging that such kind of violence would never occur in the future. SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said, "This is a positive step. This has avoided us the long process of sending notices to the rioters and getting them to reimburse for the damage."

Also Read | Delhi: Hindu refugees from Pakistan hold march in support of CAA