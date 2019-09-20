'200 seats': Nitish Kumar predicts landslide victory for NDA in Bihar assembly polls next year

Nitish Kumar predicts landslide victory for NDA in assembly polls next year

Predicting a landslide victory for the NDA in assembly polls due next year, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar exuded confidence of winning over 200 seats. He asserted that those trying to create a rift between his JD(U) and alliance partner BJP will be in trouble.

Kumar lashed out at detractors, claiming that people "lacking political acumen" were trying to gain publicity by launching personal attacks on him.

"Many of them have shamelessly admitted that they did so because it was their USP," the CM said. Kumar also urged his partymen to avoid reacting to "slanderous" remarks made against him.

"I would advise my party spokesmen, do not get drawn into all this... Avoid reacting to every slanderous remark that may be made against me.

"Try to recall the 2010 assembly polls. Skeptics doubted that we will get majority. We ended up winning 206 out of 243 seats. Rest assured we will cross 200 next year," Kumar said evoking applause.

Asserting that all is well between the JD(U) and the BJP, he said, "There are many who think there is ghachpach (something amiss) in our alliance. It is not so.

Those trying to do ghachpach are going to be in trouble (bura haal hone waala hai), let me assure you."

(With PTI inputs)