Friday, August 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Nitish government bans pan masala across Bihar

Nitish government bans pan masala across Bihar

The major move, reportedly, came after 20 samples of pan masala of different brands -- collected from different districts in the state -- were found to contain magnesium carbonate as an ingredient in them.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Patna Updated on: August 30, 2019 19:05 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI\FILE

After alchohol, Bihar govt bans pan masala 

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Friday banned manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation or sale of Pan Masala containing magnesium carbonate in the state.

The major move, reportedly, came after 20 samples of pan masala of different brands -- collected from different districts in the state -- were found to contain magnesium carbonate as an ingredient in them.

According to reports, the brands which were examined by the food and safety department were Rajnigandha Pan Masala, Raj Niwas Pan Masala, Supreme Pan Parag Pan Masala, Pan Parag Pan Masala, Bahar Pan Masala, Bahubali Pan Masala, Rajshree Pan Masala, Raunak Pan Masala, Signature Pan Masala, Kamala likes include Pan Masala, Madhu Pan Masala.

 The government had earlier imposed a ban on the manufacture, sale, distribution and storage of gutka and and all its varients.

ALSO READ | Gutka ban stir leads to Uttar Pradesh jail inmate's death

ALSO READ | Bihar plans to prohibit 'khaini'

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryCR suburban train hits buffer at CSMT station in Mumbai Next StoryAnti-lynching bill: West Bengal Assembly passes bill making mob attack a criminal offence  