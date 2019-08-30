Nitish government bans pan masala across Bihar

Image Source : PTI\FILE After alchohol, Bihar govt bans pan masala

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Friday banned manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation or sale of Pan Masala containing magnesium carbonate in the state.

Bihar Government bans manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation or sale of Pan Masala containing magnesium carbonate, in the state. pic.twitter.com/CSVRNKUQKm — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2019

The major move, reportedly, came after 20 samples of pan masala of different brands -- collected from different districts in the state -- were found to contain magnesium carbonate as an ingredient in them.

According to reports, the brands which were examined by the food and safety department were Rajnigandha Pan Masala, Raj Niwas Pan Masala, Supreme Pan Parag Pan Masala, Pan Parag Pan Masala, Bahar Pan Masala, Bahubali Pan Masala, Rajshree Pan Masala, Raunak Pan Masala, Signature Pan Masala, Kamala likes include Pan Masala, Madhu Pan Masala.

The government had earlier imposed a ban on the manufacture, sale, distribution and storage of gutka and and all its varients.

ALSO READ | Gutka ban stir leads to Uttar Pradesh jail inmate's death

ALSO READ | Bihar plans to prohibit 'khaini'