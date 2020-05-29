Blame game can wait: Nitin Gadkari calls for political unity to fight pandemic

Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says time to show political unity as nation fights coronavirus outbreak.

Union Minister for Highways and Transport Nitin Gadkari on Friday called for political unity to fight coronavirus pandemic saying it is not the time for the blame game and do politics as the minister repsonded to the opposition's criticism over government policies to fight coronavirus outbreak. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was speaking to India TV during its special coverage #TeamModiOnIndiaTV on the completion of one year of Modi government 2.0 saying that the need of the hour is for coordinaton, cooperation and communication between states and Centre as the nation deals COVID-19.

On the migrants issues, Nitin Gadkari said that the government under PM Modi's leadership has remained concerned about migrants issue while acknowledging that they have faced problems. Nitin Gadkari also mentioned that the times are such that the entire world is under a crisis and almost every sector, industry, country are facing issues. Gadkari added that we don't have to lose hope and remain confident, hardworking to be able to deal the crisis and come out as winners.

