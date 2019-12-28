Congress should've 'Saved Constitution' when in power, should stop 'theatrics' now: Mayawati

Image Source : PTI (FINAL) BSP chief Mayawati has some strong words for Congress

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday accused Congress of double standards and questioned its in 'inaction' in towards saving the constitution when it was in power. Her remarks have come when Rahul Gandhi has opened a new front against the BJP and the RSS. "Why didn't the congress think about 'Save India, Save Constitution' when it was in power and blatantly disregarding the welfare of people? At that time Dalits, Muslims and backward classes did not get Constitutional rights they deserved. It is because of this that BJP came to power..." she said in her tweet.

2. ’भारत बचाओ, संविधान बचाओ’ की याद कांग्रेस को तब क्यों नहीं आयी जब वह सत्ता में रहकर जनहित की घोर अनदेखी कर रही थी जिसमें दलितों, पिछड़ों व मुस्लिमों को भी उनका संवैधानिक हक नहीं मिल पा रहा था जिसके कारण ही आज बीजेपी सत्ता में बनी हुई है, तभी फिर BSP को भी बनाने की जरूरत पड़ी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 28, 2019

In a tweet previous to this, Maywati said that the instead of resorting to 'theatrics' on CAA, the Congress should introspect.

1. कांग्रेस आज अपनी पार्टी के स्थापना दिवस को ’भारत बचाओ, संविधान बचाओ’ के रूप में मना रही है। इस मौके पर दूसरों पर चिन्ता व्यक्त करने के बजाए कांग्रेस स्वयं अपनी स्थिति पर आत्म-चिन्तन करती है, तो यह बेहतर होता, जिससे निकलने के लिए उसे अब किस्म-किस्म की नाटकबाजी करनी पड़ रही है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 28, 2019

Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, assumed aggressive stance and warned BJP and the RSS against 'overrunning' culture of the Northeast. He said that Congress will not let this happen.

"Assam can never progress with hatred and violence. Everyone has to come together and tell the BJP leaders that they can't attack the culture, language, identity and history of the state," said Rahul Gandhi in a rally in Guwahati. Saturday (December 28) also marked 135th Foundation Day of Congress party.

During his speech, Rahul Gandhi also said that Assam cannot be run from Nagpur. The RSS has its headquarters in Nagpur.

