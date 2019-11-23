Image Source : TWITTER Maharashtra's 'Game of Thrones' leaves netizens amused: Twitter Reactions

Maharashtra politics' see-saw on Saturday left people in a state of shock when former Chief Minister and BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the CM by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in the early hours of Saturday. Fadnavis and BJP found an unlikely ally in NCP's Ajit Pawar who was also sworn in as the deputy CM.

This duo looked unlikely to come together when on Friday, Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance was close to finalising the terms of agreement which would put Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray in the CM post.

This political shocker in Maharashtra may have caused much grief to the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena but the early morning development left netizens amused on Twitter. While some took to Twitter, comparing the BJP's turnaround to oft-shocking plot lines in HBO's show 'Game of Thrones', others credited Amit Shah to be the 'best finisher' and compared him to 'Chanakya'.

Amit Shah: The undisputed Chanakya

Amit Shah was trending on twitter in the aftermath of Maharashtra politics' big turnaround. While some people shared funny memes of Amit Shah with other stakeholders in the scenario including Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, others called him the undisputed Chanakya.

Priyanka on Twitter wrote, "2 greatest batsman who can change the whole game in last over" #MaharashtraPolitics

Game of Thrones

Twitteratti compared Saturday's twist in the Maharashtra politics with the Game of Thrones. The HBO fiction show was known for its action packed twists and one of the greatest storylines ever seen on television.

Fans: the Red Wedding was the best twist I’ve ever seen.



