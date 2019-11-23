Maharashtra's 'Game of Thrones' leaves netizens amused: Twitter Reactions

Maharashtra politics' see-saw on Saturday left people in a state of shock when former Chief Minister and BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the CM by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in the early hours of Saturday. Fadnavis and BJP found an unlikely ally in NCP's Ajit Pawar who was also sworn in as the deputy CM.
This duo looked unlikely to come together when on Friday, Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance was close to finalising the terms of agreement which would put Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray in the CM post.
This political shocker in Maharashtra may have caused much grief to the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena but the early morning development left netizens amused on Twitter. While some took to Twitter, comparing the BJP's turnaround to oft-shocking plot lines in HBO's show 'Game of Thrones', others credited Amit Shah to be the 'best finisher' and compared him to 'Chanakya'.
Amit Shah: The undisputed Chanakya
Amit Shah was trending on twitter in the aftermath of Maharashtra politics' big turnaround. While some people shared funny memes of Amit Shah with other stakeholders in the scenario including Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, others called him the undisputed Chanakya.
.@AmitShah to Uddhav Thackeray right now... pic.twitter.com/Zh8LSCQC2P— The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) November 23, 2019
Priyanka on Twitter wrote, "2 greatest batsman who can change the whole game in last over" #MaharashtraPolitics
2 greatest batsman who can change the whole game in last over 😂#MaharashtraPolitics@AmitShah pic.twitter.com/z0IypaPzwY— priyanka (@priyanka__oo) November 23, 2019
Right now @AmitShah to @uddhavthakre 😜✌️ .....#MotaBhaiRoxx pic.twitter.com/cupH2Owvdz— Mohammad Abdul Rehman (@Mohamma14006606) November 23, 2019
Gonna tell my kids he is the guy who play real life #GameofThrones in our country #AmitShah pic.twitter.com/c3XM41y7dt— mahendra (@OMaddy2593) November 23, 2019
#MaharashtraPolitics this is how it works perfectly described #AmitShah #MotaBhaiRocks #ShivSena pic.twitter.com/C0QpAqeybM— Ankit kumar (@AnkitKu080) November 23, 2019
Game of Thrones
Twitteratti compared Saturday's twist in the Maharashtra politics with the Game of Thrones. The HBO fiction show was known for its action packed twists and one of the greatest storylines ever seen on television.
Breaking: Game of thrones next season to be inspired by Amit Shah. #motabhai #fadnavis #MaharashtraPolitics #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/2m2EGh3UgH— Aditya Gaonkar (@AdityaGaonkar1) November 23, 2019
Just a #GameofThrones version— Sanket 👑 #Team555 (@iamSanketSRK) November 23, 2019
of #MaharashtraPolitics 😹😹 pic.twitter.com/kSqZCukbW2
Fans: the Red Wedding was the best twist I’ve ever seen.— Rahul Soni (@rahul_23993) November 23, 2019
Meanwhile Amit Shah: #MaharashtraPolitics #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/CJKS7epY3s
Gonna tell my kids they were the real characters from game of thrones. #MaharashtraPolitics pic.twitter.com/R7MYSrahWY— Aditya (@patheticiam) November 23, 2019
Last Night:#UddhavThackeray to take oath as CM tomorrow morning.— Anurag Singh (@Anuragsingh2493) November 23, 2019
Today Morning: #DevendraFadnavis took oath as the CM of #Maharashtra.#MaharashtraPoliticsُ #GameofThrones#chanakya #surgicalstrike #संजय_राउत #UddhavThackeray#ShivaSena pic.twitter.com/3QNTRrw16I