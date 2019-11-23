Image Source : 'Modi hai to mumkin hai': Fadnavis roars as tables turn in Maharashtra

'Modi hai to mumkin hai' - That's the expression Devendra Fadnavis was full of on Saturday when he took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the second time. The 49-year-old leader managed to occupy the hot seat, thanks to Ajit Pawar.

As he greeted party workers outside BJP office in Mumbai, Fadnavis said: "We will provide a stable government. Modi hai toh mumkin hai."

On October 24, when the results of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections were out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah reached the BJP headquarters to address the workers. The prime minister made it clear that Devendra Fadnavis was again going to be the Chief Minister. Fadnavis' name was also endorsed in the parliamentary board meeting held that day.

And, how it came true. In an extraordinary sequence of events, Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra CM while NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy CM of Maharashtra. This came just a day after Uddhav Thackeray was unanimously chosen for CM by Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP, who were on path to form a government in the state.

In the last five years, Fadnavis maintained his image as Mr Clean of BJP, while deftly handling corruption allegations against some of his ministerial colleagues.

