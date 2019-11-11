Image Source : PTI Will hold further talks with NCP: Congress on Maharashtra

The Congress on Monday kept on the suspense on extending support to the Shiv Sena, which looks set to stake its claim to form the government in Maharashtra.

The Congress, which held marathon meetings during the day, issued a statement saying it will hold "further discussion" with its alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which was all inclined to support the Shiv Sena in the state.

In the statement issued after the meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi, the party said: "The Congress Working Committee met this morning (Monday) and had a detailed discussion on the situation in Maharashtra after which consultation was held with Maharashtra Congress leaders. The Congress President (Sonia Gandhi) has spoken to Sharad Pawar. The party will have further discussion with the NCP."

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray also spoke to Sonia Gandhi seeking her support to form the government in the state.

