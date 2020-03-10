Madhya Pradesh Govt Crisis: Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely get green flag for government formation

Image Source : PTI Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely get green flag for government formation

Amid political tussle in Madhya Pradesh, BJP Parliamentary Board and BJP Central Election Committee to hold separate meetings in Bhopal on Tuesday evening to discuss the current political situation in the state. In the meeting, the party would decide whether the leaders want to form the government under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Early on Tuesday, the former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had reached Bhopal and said that BJP had no role in the toppling of the Kamal Nath government. It is Congress's internal matter.

Meanwhile, Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress party after holding two meetings with Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in last the 24-hours.

The Congress, which was voted to power in Madhya Pradesh after 15 years in 2018, has 114 MLAs, the opposition BJP has 107 legislators. Four Independent MLAs, two lawmakers of the Bahujan Samaj Party and one legislator of the Samajwadi Party are supporting the Congress-led state government.

The state government was pushed to the brink on Monday as a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 17 MLAs (known to be Scindia loyalists), virtually revolted prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting where around 20 ministers resigned reposing faith in his leadership.

Nath had alleged that the BJP was adopting immoral ways to "destabilise" his government and vowed not to let it happen.

Meanwhile, Chouhan paid tributes to former Union minister and Congress leader late Madhavrao Scindia on his birth anniversary.

Madhavrao was the father of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is said to be at the center at the current political drama in Madhya Pradesh.

