BJP ka kila mazboot hai, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan on eve of Madhya Pradesh floor test

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed confidence on the eve of floor test of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He was fully confident that Congress-led government of Chief Minister Kamal Nath will fall on Friday. Nath-led Congress government's fall is imminent. The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati to convene a special session on Friday for conducting the floor test which must conclude by 5 pm.

"Truth has prevailed, attempts to lure away MLAs by all means proved futile," Chouhan said, reacting to the SC order.

This is a "defeat of plans" of Chief Minister Kamal Nath and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, the BJP vice-president said.

"The government will not be able to clear the floor test. We have full faith that this government will fall in the floor test. It will make things crystal clear, the former chief minister said while talking to reporters here.

After the fall of this government, ways will be cleared for formation of a new government in the state, Chouhan added.

State BJP president V D Sharma also welcomed the judgement, saying it has "totally exposed" Nath and his government.

(With PTI inputs)

