Kamal Nath govt in crisis: SC orders floor test in MP assembly by 5:00 pm tomorrow

The floor test in the Madhya Pradesh assembly will take place tomorrow. As per the reports, the floor test will take place by raising of hands in the assembly. The whole process of the floor test has to be completed by 5:00 pm, as directed by the Supreme Court. The SC has also asked for video recording of the entire proceeding.

This puts the future of Kamal Nath's Congress govt in the state in jeopardy with BJP confident of having the upper hand when it comes to numbers.

The political framework in Madhya Pradesh changed when Gwalior royalty and senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia switched sides to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Along with Scindia, 18 MLAs switched sides too. The quitting of these MLAs shifted the balance of power in the state in favour of BJP.

Scindia later joined the saffron party and has now been nominated as one of their Rajya Sabha candidates from MP.

After the SC's order, senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh in a press conference said that this floor test will result in the fall of Kamal Nath's government in the state. He also thanked the SC for giving the verdict.

"What this government did to the common people, has resulted in this situation. From kids to the elderly people want there to be a change in government as soon as possible," Shivraj Singh said.

"Bharatiya Janata Party ka kila mazboot hai," Singh signed off with.