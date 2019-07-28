Karnataka Trust Vote: Coast looks clear for Yeddiyurappa govt, but will there be a last minute twist?

Image Source : PTI Karnataka Trust Vote: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was felicitated on Sunday during a meeting with BJP MLAs in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa looks comfortable as his government gets ready to prove majority in Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Although it looks certain that he will win the trust vote, he will surely not be complacent given how Karnataka political crisis has panned out so far.

The numbers favour BJP. It has 105 MLAs in a 225-seat assembly. BJP has support of 1 independent MLA as well. This has taken the number of BJP-led 'alliance' to 106. The Congress has 66 while Janata Dal (Secular) has 34 MLAs.

Even when Congress-JD(S) government fell on Thursday, signs of some last minute tussle between BJP and Congress-JD(S) were evident as Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar disqualified 14 rebel MLAs on Sunday. This was in addition to 3 rebel MLAs disqualified by him on Thursday. This brings number of disqualified rebel MLAs to 17. Out of these, 14 are from Congress while 3 are from Janata Dal (Secular).

Speaker Ramesh Kumar said that he took the action in accordance with Anti-Defection Law.

"I have used my judicial conscience," said Kumar after his decision on Sunday.

However, the disqualifications are not expected to be a problem for CM Yeddiyurappa as BJP is likely to reach the magic figure of 104 votes to prove majority in the assembly.

Yeddiyurappa sounded upbeat on Sunday as he said that he will prove his majority "100 per cent".

"On Monday hundred per cent I will prove the majority," Yediyurappa told reporters.

"The finance bill (appropriation bill) needs to be passed "urgently", as otherwise "we will not be able to draw funds even to pay salaries," he added.

Political crisis in Karnataka has so far been a long drawn battle between BJP and Congress-JD(S) with both sides playing their cards carefully. The battle swung both ways as rival camps manoevred to defeat each other. This involved packing MLAs off to various luxury resorts to avoid poaching, delaying tactics, a knock on the doors of Suprme Court and what not. The political battle did not remain confined to Karnataka as rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs were flown to five-star hotel in Mumbai.

However in the end former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) alliance had to blink first. Kumaraswamy resigned and way was cleared for BS Yeddiyurappa to return as CM of the state.

It looks certain that Yeddiyurappa will clinch victory in assembly on Monday unless Congress-JD(S) have a well-guarded ace up their sleeve to be revealed at the last minute. Knowing Nataka in Karnataka so far, even this doesn't sound far-fetched.

