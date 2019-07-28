Day ahead of Yediyurappa's confidence motion, Karnataka Assembly speaker disqualifies 14 more rebel MLAs

Image Source : PTI Karna assembly speaker disqualifies 14 more rebel MLAs

Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified 14 more rebel MLAs on Sunday. The MLAs were disqualified under the anti-defection act till the end of the current term of the assembly in 2023. The development came just a day ahead of Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa's confidence motion in the assembly. Yeddyurappa had assumed office on Friday and is slated to move his confidence motion in Karnataka Assembly on Monday.

Of the lawmakers who faced the action, 11 are from the Congress and three from JDS.

"I have used my judicial conscience," said Kumar, who had earlier disqualified three Congress rebel MLAs on Thursday and said he would make the pronouncement of his decision in the remaining cases in a "couple of days."

The Congress and JDS, whose government collapsed on Tuesday last after a rebellion by a section of their MLAs, had petitioned the Speaker to disqualify their errant members.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had disqualified 3 rebel Congress MLAs under the anti-defection law. The development heightened the suspense over government formation excercise in the state two days after the collapse of the Congress-JDS ministry.

With all attention riveted on the Speaker's action, Kumar held that the resignation by the three MLAs was "not voluntary and genuine" and therefore proceeded to disqualify them under the anti-defection law with immediate effect till the end of the term of the current House in 2023.

