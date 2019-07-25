Karnataka: Two days after fall of Kumaraswamy govt, Speaker disqualifies 3 rebel MLAs

Karnataka: 2 Congress rebel MLAs, 1 Independent disqualified under Anti-Defection law

Three rebel MLAs in Karnataka have been disqualified by the Karnataka Speaker under the Anti-Defection Law.

Congress rebel MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumatalli and Independent Karnataka MLA R Shankar were disqualified till the end of the current assembly term in 2023.

A disqualified member loses seat and the punitive action forestalls prospects of becoming a minister in the newly sworn in government but he or she can get re-elected to the House.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in its order on Wednesday gave the Assembly Speaker the freedom to decide on the resignation of the 15 MLAs within such time-frame as considered appropriate by him.

The 14-month-old Congress-JDS coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy collapsed on Tuesday after losing the vote of confidence in the assembly in a climax to the three-week long intense power struggle.

