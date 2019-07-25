Karnataka: Two days after fall of Kumaraswamy govt, Speaker disqualifies 3 rebel MLAs

Three rebel MLAs in Karnataka have been disqualified by the Karnataka Speaker under the Anti-Defection Law.
Congress rebel MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumatalli and Independent Karnataka MLA R Shankar were disqualified till the end of the current assembly term in 2023.
A disqualified member loses seat and the punitive action forestalls prospects of becoming a minister in the newly sworn in government but he or she can get re-elected to the House.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in its order on Wednesday gave the Assembly Speaker the freedom to decide on the resignation of the 15 MLAs within such time-frame as considered appropriate by him.
The 14-month-old Congress-JDS coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy collapsed on Tuesday after losing the vote of confidence in the assembly in a climax to the three-week long intense power struggle.
