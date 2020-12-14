'Ready to take some rest': Kamal Nath's statement sparks speculation on his political exit

Image Source : FILE 'Ready to take some rest': Kamal Nath's statement sparks speculations on his political exit

Senior Congressman and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister has hinted at his possible exit from politics. At a public rally in Chhindwara on Sunday, Nath said he was ready to take some rest and had no ambitions or greed for any post.

Kamal Nath, who holds the post of Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly and is also the state Congress president, has been under tremendous pressure from within the party to make way for young leaders.

"I am ready to take some rest. I have no ambitions or any greed for any post. I have achieved a lot already. I am ready to stay at home," the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that it was Kamal Nath's will to retire and he must think about it. "We won’t make anyone take retirement. It is his will to retire or stay at home. It is his personal matter and he must think about it," Chouhan said.

Calls for Kamal Nath's removal gathered momentum after the Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in the recent by-elections on 28 Assembly seats. The ruling BJP had won 19 seats and the Congress got just nine.

“The then Congress president Rahul Gandhi had set an example by quitting from his post after the loss in 2019. So Kamal Nath should resign from both the post of the party's state president and Leader of Opposition and take responsibility for the party’s poor performance," AICC member from Sehore Harpal Singh had said demanding Nath's resignation. Leaders like Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh should now pave way for the young leaders, Singh had said in his video message which went viral.

Kamal Nath had to step down from the CM post earlier this year after a 15-month stint following a revolt of several of party MLAs under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia who later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Scindia's switch paved way for Shivraj Singh Chouhan to return as the CM in Madhya Pradesh.

