Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi amid Centre-farmers tussle over farm laws

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath meets party chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi amid farmers protests.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress party leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday met party interim chief Sonia Gandhi here and discussed the state's politics and the farmers protest over the three farm Laws. Nath said that the farmers must get the justice. The meeting between the two leaders lasted for more than 30 minutes.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders after Gandhi returned to the national capital from Goa. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the former Chief Minister said, "The demands of the farmers are genuine and they should get justice as they are the foundation of our country."

He also said farmers are not stupid to have gathered in the Capital in such large numbers. "There is a huge difference in the farmers from 30 years ago and now. The farmers today are much informed," he said.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh have been agitating against the three Farm Laws passed earlier this year. The farmers are camping at the Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border since November 26.

The Congress and several other parties have supported the Bharat Bandh called by farmers over the issue.

