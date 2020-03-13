Image Source : INDIA TV Kamal Nath meets Governor over Floor Test, requests release of MLAs held 'captive' in Bengaluru

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday met Governor Lalji Tandon at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal and handed over him a letter alleging horse trading by BJP in the state. Nath, whose government is teetering on the brink of a collapse following the rebellion, requested the Governor to ensure "release of MLAs held in captivity in Bengaluru". Twenty-two MLAs, who belong to now BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia camp, are holed up in a hotel in Bengaluru.

"Floor test will happen but it will be possible only when there is freedom. Where is the freedom when 22 MLAs are held captive? Some say that they are coming back. When they are coming back?," Kamal Nath asked.

The ruling Congress has alleged that 19 of the rebel Congress MLAs, including ministers, have been held "captive" by the BJP in a resort in Bengaluru, a charge denied by the opposition party.

Nath's meeting with the governor comes amid unconfirmed reports that six ministers, said to be close to former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, will be coming to Bhopal from Bengaluru to hand over their resignation letters in person to the Assembly speaker.

Attempts to contact these ministers proved futile.

Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday, a day after quitting the Congress.