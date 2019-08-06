Jyotiraditya Scindia, a contender for Congress president post, supports BJP's Kashmir move

Interestingly, one of the three young guns of the Congress party -- the other two being Rahul Gandhi and Sachin Pilot, Scindia has always opposed the BJP at various levels and occasions before this.

Congress leader and a close aide of Rahul Gandhi's, Jyotiraditya Scindia has openly vouched for the revoking of Article 370 -- a move undertaken by arch rivals, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Scindia took to Twitter to advocate the scrapping of the bill and letting the state be divided into two union territories.

"I support the move on #JammuAndKashmir & #Ladakh and its full integration into union of India. Would have been better if constitutional process had been followed. No questions could have been raised then. Nevertheless, this is in our country’s interest and I support this," Jyotiraditya M Scindia tweeted.

I support the move on #JammuAndKashmir & #Ladakh and its full integration into union of India.



Would have been better if constitutional process had been followed. No questions could have been raised then. Nevertheless, this is in our country’s interest and I support this. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 6, 2019

Interestingly, one of the three young guns of the Congress party -- the other two being Rahul Gandhi and Sachin Pilot, Scindia has always opposed the BJP at various levels and occasions before this.

Not only this, Scindia has also been in the running for the party president post ever since Rahul Gandhi quit as the chief.

The Twitterverse, hence, looked amused with Scindia's support for the Centre's move -- especially considering the tweet that looked more like a message for Rahul Gandhi, rather than India.

