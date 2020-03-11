Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Congress not what it used to be: Jyotiraditya Scindia after joining BJP

A day after ending his 18-year association with the Congress party, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of the ruling party's president JP Nadda. Addressing the media, Scindia accused the grand old party of corruption and said, "it is not the same party anymore." He said that fulfilling his motto of serving the people is "is no longer possible in Congress party".

"There is denial of reality in Congress, it has changed what the party used to be... Dream we saw for Madhya Pradesh has been shattered in 18 months...I was hurt and distressed as I was not able to serve the people in my previous organisation," he said.

Putting his stand forward, Scindia said his aim has always been to serve people and politics only a means to fulfill that.

The new BJP member also said the country's future is totally secure in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hands. "I feel fortunate that PM Narendra Modi, J P Nadda gave me the platform through which I can serve the people."

Scindia said that among the few days that changed his life forever are the days when his father passed and yesterday when he chose "a new path for his life".

Meanwhile, remembering Jyotiraditya Scindia's grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia's contribution in the formation of the Jana Sangh and BJP, JP Nadda welcomed the former Congress leader to the saffron party.

"BJP is a very democratic party and everyone has a say. I want to assure you that you will be given a prominent role with us," Nadda told Scindia. "I hope that Scindia will also get an opportunity to participate in all the activities of the party and see to it that the BJP becomes the rightful instrument in changing the destiny of the country." Nadda added.

On Holi, Scindia met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, from where the two together went to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home and immediately after the meeting, Scindia tweeted his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, talking about a "fresh start".