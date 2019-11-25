Jyotiradhitya Scindia changes Twitter bio; removes Congress from profile

Image Source : PTI Jyotiradhitya Scindia

Former Union minister and former Congress MP from Guna-Shivpuri, Jyotiradhitya Scindia on Monday changed the bio of his official Twitter handle, removing the party's name from the bio. His bio now reads only 'Public servant and cricket enthusiast'. The prominent leader of Congress has removed all references his association with the Congress on Twitter.

Earlier, Scindia's Twitter bio read, "Former Member of Parliament, Guna (2002-2019) | Former Minister for Power (I/C); MoS Commer & Industry; MoS Communications, IT & Post."

This comes amid the speculation of a rift between Scindia the party leadership post-2018 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. He has been sulking and unhappy with recent decisions of the party. Many of his supports pitched for him to be made party president in Madhya Pradesh, ever since Kamal Nath was made the Chief Minister. His supporters also held protest from Bhopal to Delhi demanding the same.

In his recent statements to media, the former MP hinted that things are not going well between him and the party. He had also denied a top post in Madhya Pradesh government.

Besides that, Scindia had also attacked Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government over issues loan waiver, survey for flood relief and power cuts. On the other hand, he lauded the central government's move to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and created a huge controversy.

