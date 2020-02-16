JP Nadda to party cadre: 'Be ready for all versus the BJP'

Image Source : PTI Nadda to party cadre: 'Be ready for all versus the BJP'

BJP's new President had one message for its cadre from its Maharashtra conclave held in Navi Mumbai on Sunday: as the party moves ahead, it will fight it alone. "You will have to prepare yourself for a fight between all versus the BJP. We will be victorious. No one can stop us, I want to assure you," Nadda told a massive gathering in one of his first such conclaves as party chief.

Nadda's remarks assume significance in the backdrop of Shiv Sena, its long-time ally, ditching the pre-poll alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra. The Sena with the help of Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has formed the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

Hitting out at the Aghadi government, Nadda hit out Shiv Sena for its "selfish motives".

Nadda's assertion of 'BJP versus all' comes days after he re-appointed Chandrakant Dada Patil as its Maharashtra unit president. Patil is a Maratha face of the party who helped the party organisationally in the NCP-Congress dominated western Maharashtra. His role in countering Sena-Cong-NCP, thus, becomes crucial.

The present Aghadi alliance has one tenuous element, which is the partners have contradictory ideologies, evident from recent episodes where they found themselves at loggerheads with one other. "The Maharashtra government is unrealistic... some people have left us for their selfish gains," Nadda said without naming Shiv Sena.

